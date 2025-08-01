Cortisol: The Overlooked Hormone Affecting Your Energy, Mood and More

Cortisol is a vital stress hormone that plays a central role in many body systems—yet it’s often overlooked in conventional medical checkups. Cortisol impacts our mood and concentration, energy and metabolism, digestion, sleep, immunity and even reproductive health.
Cortisol is so influential for us. Almost every cell in the body has receptors for cortisol. In optimal amounts, it acts as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and pain modulator. However, when levels are too high or too low, this balance is disrupted. That disruption can contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, chronic pain and a wide range of health issues that often go unrecognized.
While extreme conditions like Cushing’s syndrome (excess cortisol) or Addison’s disease (severe deficiency, famously diagnosed in JFK) are relatively rare and well understood in medicine, more subtle imbalances are far more common. These may not raise red flags in standard lab work but can still have a profound impact on quality of life. People dealing with these imbalances may experience increased appetite and weight gain, menstrual irregularities, infertility, bone loss, chronic pain, fatigue and frequent infections. Mental and emotional symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, insomnia, skin issues, brain fog and difficulty concentrating are also common. If you’ve noticed a combination of these symptoms, it’s worth considering cortisol as a contributing factor.
These imbalances often originate in the body’s stress-response system. Cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands and regulated by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis—a system highly sensitive to stress, sleep, nutrition and lifestyle. When daily rhythms are disrupted by irregular sleep, chronic mental stress, overexercising or poor nutrition, this can impair communication between the brain and adrenals.
This disruption can alter cortisol’s natural daily rhythm, which typically rises in the morning when you wake up and gradually tapers off at night to support restful sleep. Unfortunately, this rhythm can be thrown off by many of the stressors common in modern life: sleep deprivation, skipping meals or eating high-sugar foods, emotional strain from toxic relationships or job dissatisfaction and even excessive or insufficient physical activity may all contribute. Ongoing fear or past trauma—whether recognized or not—can also dysregulate the cortisol cycle.
Small, everyday choices such as irregular wake times, too much screen time, skipping meals or daily exposure to distressing news stories may all seem minor but can accumulate and contribute to cortisol dysfunction. Some practitioners—especially in integrative or naturopathic medicine—refer to chronic cortisol imbalance as “adrenal fatigue.” While this isn’t an official diagnosis in conventional medicine, it describes what many people feel: ongoing tiredness, poor stress tolerance and disrupted sleep. A more accurate term is HPA axis dysregulation.
The imbalance of cortisol may begin early or later in life. Children raised in chronically stressful environments or with inadequate nutrition may develop long-term cortisol rhythm issues that persist into adulthood. Similarly, adults who spend years in high-pressure jobs or caregiving roles without time to rest and recover may find themselves “wired and tired”—burned out but unable to relax.
Fortunately, daily habits can support healthier cortisol regulation. Waking up at the same time each day helps reset the body’s internal clock. Eating protein-rich meals regularly, rather than skipping meals or indulging in high-sugar snacks, supports steady blood sugar and reduces cortisol spikes. Moderate, consistent exercise is key—too little movement slows metabolism, but too much intense exercise without recovery can push cortisol too high. Setting aside 10-15 minutes a day for relaxation, such as deep breathing, nature walks or simply unplugging, can help restore calm. Managing emotional stress is equally important; therapy, journaling, connecting with others and creative activities all help release built-up tension. Reducing chronic exposure to distressing news, unfulfilling work or toxic relationships can also create more space for healing.
Of course, some contributing factors—such as hidden infections, environmental toxins or genetics—are harder to influence on your own. That’s why some people remain stuck in a gray zone of cortisol imbalance: not sick enough to be diagnosed with a disease, but not truly well either. If you suspect that deeper imbalances are affecting your energy, sleep or mood, it may be time to work with a healthcare provider who understands the full scope of cortisol dysfunction.
Here in Portland, many of us are familiar with stress—whether from environmental concerns, housing instability or ongoing social and political tension. While we can’t control everything, there’s a lot we can do. With increased awareness, thoughtful daily habits and the right support, it’s entirely possible to bring cortisol—and your overall well-being—back into balance.
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.