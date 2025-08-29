Art Design Xchange (ADX) presents Playing The Cards, an exhibition exploring the creative potential of the playing card surface. Opening First Friday, September 5, 5–9 pm, the show invites artists and viewers alike to reimagine the familiar format of cards—whether playing, tarot or collectible—as vessels of meaning, memory and play.
Collage transforms everyday media—magazines, books, discarded prints—into miniature universes. Each piece captures expansive concepts on a pocket-sized canvas, demonstrating how small formats can carry big ideas. From playful experimentation to meditations on culture, entertainment and nostalgia, the exhibition highlights the power of analog creation in a digital age.
Much like a deck of cards, these works reveal unexpected connections and interpretations when viewed together, creating an immersive gallery experience. Whether considered individually or in constellation, the collages offer viewers a sense of discovery, playfulness and the joy of piecing meaning from fragments.
RSVP for a free evening of art, community and creativity at artdesignxchange.com/store/p/playing-the-cards-show-rsvp. ADX is located at 417 SE 11th Ave.
ADX Open Call Collage Show
Art Design Xchange (ADX) presents Playing The Cards, an exhibition exploring the creative potential of the playing card surface. Opening First Friday, September 5, 5–9 pm, the show invites artists and viewers alike to reimagine the familiar format of cards—whether playing, tarot or collectible—as vessels of meaning, memory and play.