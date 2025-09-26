Central Eastside Together (CET) is conducting an evaluation of their safety and livability programs, the Clean Team and the Community Ambassador Team. The survey is intended to collect feedback from stakeholders (business owners, property owners, employees, residents and others within the district) on the effectiveness, accessibility and value of these two programs. The results will guide the Central Eastside Enhanced Services District in determining whether to maintain, restructure or scale the livability and safety programs.
The Clean Team operates cleaning services (Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm) through proactive cleanups and by dispatch request. Cleaning includes but is not limited to biohazards, needles, furniture, litter and general debris. The team is composed of six cleaners—two mobile cleaners with trucks, two cleaners with bikes and two sidewalk cleaners.
The Community Ambassador Team operates ambassador services (Monday-Saturday, 7 am-7 pm, Sunday 11 am-7 pm) through proactive community engagement and dispatch requests. Ambassador services include Visitor Hospitality & Wayfinding; Business Resources & Assistance; Buddy Walks; Mental Health Crisis Response & De-escalation; Wellness Checks; Homeless Engagement; and Livability Reporting to City Bureaus. The team is composed of three ambassadors, with two on shift during weekdays and one on shift during weekends.
The survey is 26 questions in length and is anticipated to take about 10 minutes to complete. All responses will be kept confidential and results will be shared with the community in a transparent report.
Following the survey, CET will host listening sessions in October and November to further discuss results and review the feedback together. Details on the listening sessions to be announced soon.
Visit bit.ly/3K8qsqR by Friday, October 10, 11:59 pm. to take the survey and share your feedback on the programs.
Central Eastside District Services Survey
Central Eastside Together (CET) is conducting an evaluation of their safety and livability programs, the Clean Team and the Community Ambassador Team. The survey is intended to collect feedback from stakeholders (business owners, property owners, employees, residents and others within the district) on the effectiveness, accessibility and value of these two programs. The results will guide the Central Eastside Enhanced Services District in determining whether to maintain, restructure or scale the livability and safety programs.