How Acupuncture Supports Chronic Pain Relief

As the weather gets colder many of us experience more chronic pain. This month I want to a look at some of the science exploring the many ways acupuncture treats chronic pain. Modern research has begun to uncover the mechanisms behind what patients have long experienced: acupuncture reduces pain, which can improve overall function and allow people to be more active, which improves overall well-being. Let’s explore a few of the mechanisms behind these great results.
Reduction of inflammation is one of the key features of acupuncture. Research shows that stimulation of acupuncture points decreases proinflammatory cytokines (Kim et al., 2022, Frontiers in Immunology). Cytokines are small proteins that act as the messengers of the immune system. By turning off or “down regulating” the messengers that are calling for more inflammation, the inflammatory response is slowed. These effects are an important part of what makes acupuncture useful in many inflammatory conditions ranging from arthritis to post-surgical recovery.
Other studies found that acupuncture with electrical stimulation or “electroacupuncture” can calm systemic inflammation by activating specific neural pathways, including the vagal–adrenal axis (Liu et al., 2021, Nature). This neural pathway controls our “rest and digest” nervous system, the counter part to the “fight or flight” system we know too well. When our systems are in “rest and digest” mode they are better able to heal and recover.
Electroacupuncture uses a small device that sends a gentle electrical current through the area being treated by attaching leads to the acupuncture needles. The strength of the current is carefully modulated for comfort.
Endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, are known to be stimulated by acupuncture. Studies have shown that specific needle stimulation activates nerve pathways that trigger the release of all types of endorphins including enkephalins and dynorphins, and therefore reduce pain perception (Han., 2004, Neurosci Lett.). These compounds are the same pain reducing endorphins produced by the body after vigorous exercise. Remember, pain takes place in the mind, especially chronic pain which modifies how we perceive our bodies.
Improvements in circulation are also seen with acupuncture. These are important for proper tissue healing. Clinical studies using ultrasound have demonstrated that some acupuncture points increase blood flow in major vessels, while also improving oxygen delivery to tissues (Takayama et al., 2012, Evid Based Complement Alternat Med.). This increase can improve tissue healing and injury recovery. This is excellent for conditions where limited blood flow can hinder quick healing. Conditions like tendonitis and damaged ligaments are strongly aided by increased blood flow.
Finally, acupuncture helps to calm the nervous system. While this may sound like it’s just relaxing, it has far deeper effects on our body’s ability to heal and on perception of pain. Chronic pain has many effects throughout body and on our nervous systems and chronic pain can be increased by stress and anxiety. By breaking the stress cycle and allowing the nervous system to deeply calm, we reduce the effects of stress on our pain levels. This is an important and often overlooked component of managing chronic pain.
Taken together, these findings illustrate why acupuncture is increasingly recognized as a valuable tool in pain management. By reducing inflammation, stimulating natural painkillers, improving circulation and calming the nervous system, acupuncture provides a comprehensive, whole-body approach to reducing chronic pain.
Oliver Leonetti
Licensed Acupuncturist
Inner Gate Health & Wellness
InnerGatePDX.com
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.