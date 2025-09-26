Community Small Grants Available

Communities become stronger when neighbors come together across differences to build connections to one another and create a shared vision for change. The Southeast Uplift Neighborhood Coalition Community Small Grants program helps grassroots groups working in District 3 support the community’s needs, develop collaborative projects and bring their ideas to fruition.
Through this program SE Uplift provides seed funding and grant application support to help applicants shape the places where they live, work and play for current and future generations. This year’s cycle will award $40,000 in funds for community-driven projects, funded by the City of Portland’s Office of Community & Civic Life and approved by the Portland City Council.
Applicants can apply for Community Small Grants including microgrants for small-scale projects up to $250, and grants for larger projects up to $3,000 at seuplift.org/grants. Project ideas do not have to be extraordinary to receive funding, but they do need to be well-thought out, practical and achievable.
Examples of past projects that have received funding include engaging neighbors in creating a street painting to slow down traffic in a residential neighborhood; workshops, forums and trainings that create stronger skills among community leaders; civic engagement efforts such as a voter registration drive led by high school students; placemaking projects such as building a pergola for a food pantry to help keep patrons dry as they wait for food; and translation of printed materials into multiple languages such as at a farmers’ market and neighborhood association.
Applications, due by Sunday, November 2, 11:50 pm, will be accepted from nonprofit organizations, community groups and collaborative project teams. Individuals are not eligible to apply. All projects must take place in and/or serve residents within District 3. Visit the SE Uplift website for full details and instructions.
