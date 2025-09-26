In Mulieribus (IM), Portland’s critically acclaimed early music women’s vocal ensemble, presents its 2025-26 season, Murmurs of the Muse. The season is a thoughtful exploration of the muse—that quiet, creative force that lives within moments of wonder, longing and inspiration.
The first concert, All Shall Be Well, is Saturday, October 18, 7 pm and Sunday, October 19, 4 pm at St. Philip Neri Church (2408 SE 16th Ave.). IM performs works that reflect the universal longing for truth and transcendence by drawing on ancient texts such as the Rig Veda (Sanskrit Hymns) and the mystic writings of Julian of Norwich. Selections by Steve Reich (Know What Is Above You), Gustav Holst (Choral Hymns from the Reg Veda) and Carol Jones (All Shall Be Well) that will have you feeling that even in times of uncertainty, there is a deeper peace beneath the surface.
Tickets ($25-$45 general, $15 25 & Under, $5 Arts for All) available at inmulieribus.org/2025-26-season.
IM’s 2025-26 Season
In Mulieribus (IM), Portland’s critically acclaimed early music women’s vocal ensemble, presents its 2025-26 season, Murmurs of the Muse. The season is a thoughtful exploration of the muse—that quiet, creative force that lives within moments of wonder, longing and inspiration.