The annual Mt. Tabor Tar N Trail Races are a fundraising event to benefit The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park. Taking place Sunday, October 19, 9 am, there are 10k, 5k walk/run and kids 5k (ages 12 and under) options. All courses stay within the scenic park, showcasing the beautiful urban volcano, winding up, down and around before finishing at the summit. The event attracts runners and walkers of all paces and competitive levels.
Both the 5k and 10k routes are hilly and challenging, utilizing both paved roads and dirt trails: hence the term “Tar N Trail.” Each trail is clearly marked, and on race day the routes will have additional markings to ensure no one goes off course. There will also be course monitors at all major intersections to assist with directions.
Registration at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=127579 closes Saturday, October 18, 11:59 pm. The 10k is $28.50, the 5k walk/run is $18.50 and the 5k kids run is $13.50. Participants meet at the Mt. Tabor Park Visitor Center.
Mt. Tabor Tar N Trail
The annual Mt. Tabor Tar N Trail Races are a fundraising event to benefit The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park. Taking place Sunday, October 19, 9 am, there are 10k, 5k walk/run and kids 5k (ages 12 and under) options. All courses stay within the scenic park, showcasing the beautiful urban volcano, winding up, down and around before finishing at the summit. The event attracts runners and walkers of all paces and competitive levels.