The Portland Housing Bureau’s Rental Housing Service Office hosts an inaugural Portland Rental Education Week Monday, October 6-Thursday, October 9. Free, online educational sessions will be held every day, 12-1 pm, on important topics in rental housing. Each one-hour webinar is led by a partner agency and will cover conflict management strategies, fair housing, disability-related housing rights and more.
Monday is Conflict Management Strategies for Landlord/Tenant Relationships presented by Resolutions Northwest. Experts will provide a broad overview of communication and conflict resolution strategies to help avoid and/or address conflicts between parties to a residential rental agreement.
Experts from the Fair Housing Council of Oregon will present Fair Housing Basics Tuesday. The session will provide a high-level overview of federal and state anti-discrimination protections for renters.
Disability-Related Housing Rights is Wednesday’s webinar. Experts from Disability Rights Oregon will provide general information about laws that apply specifically to renters and rental applicants who are living with disabilities.
Finally, on Thursday, is Property Maintenance Standards for Rental Properties. Hear from Portland Permitting & Development experts who will present a high-level overview of city codes related to habitability in residential units. They will also provide information about the process for reporting habitability concerns related to buildings, nuisance, noise or zoning.
Registration for all of the sessions is available at portland.gov/phb/rental-services/events/2025/10/6/rental-education-week-2025. Registration by Tuesday, September 30 preferred.
