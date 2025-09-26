Three highlighted shows at Alberta Rose Theatre in October are all about music. Starting off is Elton Dan and The Rocket Band Thursday, October 9, 8 pm. Recognized as North America’s most amazing Elton John experience, you’ll be enveloped into the magic of the music through a multimedia production, over-the-top costume changes, the incredible musicianship of The Rocket Band and the high-energy performance that Elton Dan brings to the stage like the Elton John of the past. The show features more than two hours of classics and great album cuts. VIP packages ($93.75) are available but wherever you sit ($40 general admission), Elton Dan will make you feel like the rock star.
Lene Lovich takes a night off from her national tour opening for The B52’s and DEVO to play a show at the Alberta Rose Monday, October 13, 8 pm. This underground legend’s unique vocal and visual style, along with her catchy but experimental songwriting, has exerted a huge influence over alternative pop culture and garnered her many plaudits and continued interest.
Sunday, October 19, 7 pm Alberta Rose presents the fifth annual Souvenirs: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine. Backed by an all-star house band, The Prine-Time Players, featured vocalists from the region will perform their favorite Prine songs. Led by Jeff Haigerty (emcee, acoustic guitar and harmonica), The Prine-Time Players, a band of Portland musicians, includes Colin Hogan (musical director, piano and organ), Fred Stephenson (lead guitar), Simon Lucas (drums), Kate O’Brien (violin), Brian Link (bass), Jason Montgomery (pedal steel guitar) and Bill Tollner.
For these shows and many others, minors are allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Find October’s full line up of shows and tickets at albertarosetheatre.com.
Music, Music, Music at Alberta Rose
