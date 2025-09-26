Fuse/Gillette Rock Musical

Fuse Theatre Ensemble continues their work as the nation’s leading theatre in trans representation with Mikki Gillette’s newest creation, Magnetic Electric. The rock musical runs Thursday, October 9-Sunday, November 2 and tells the story of trans woman Celine (Alexis Pilo), who owns a college bar where she performs her rough and raw brand of music. Drama arises when a romance with Rain (Cosmo Reynolds), a new adjunct professor, destabilizes her relationship with Cole (Michael Hammerstrom), while Archer (Dave Cole), a white nationalist provocateur, targets her venue. A powder keg of emotions and music, the play digs deep into our emotional wells while creating a unique electronic soundscape for audiences to relish.
Fusing the artistry of Gillette’s realistic playwriting along with Ash’s emotional soundscapes has created a play unlike any the world has seen to date. In line with Fuse’s foundational concept of “no more stories about us without us,” the show boasts a cast and crew composed of mainly trans and gender-nonconforming artists supported by allies. First-time director Ruby Welch helms the production, bringing a wealth of musical theatre knowledge to help shape the project.
Shows take place Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 pm and Sundays, 3 pm. Tickets, available at fusetheatreensemble.com/magnetic-electric, are “Give As You’re Able” with a recommended donation of $25.
Alexis Pilo as Celine and Cosmo Reynolds as Rain. Photo by Heath Houghton.