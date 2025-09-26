Portland Open Studios 2025 Tour takes place two weekends in October, Saturday and Sunday October 11-12 and 18-19, 10 am-4 pm each day at locations throughout Portland. 103 talented local artists will be opening their studios to the public during the free, self-guided Tour.
The yearly juried art studio tour creates a unique educational opportunity for the public to witness art in the making, meet the creators behind it, learn about media and materials and shop for beautiful handmade artwork—thereby directly supporting local artists. Through these interactions, Portland Open Studios creates a platform for artists to thrive and fosters a community that values and supports the arts.
The online Tour Guide offers many ways to explore Portland Open Studios. Peruse artists by specific neighborhood, scroll through the entire artist directory, navigate by map or search the artist directory by medium, wheelchair accessibility or other criteria. There are unique PDFs on individual pages available to download and print.
SE Portland is divided into three areas: Inner, Middle and Outer. Between the three areas, there are 38 artists who are ready to put their talents on display. Visit portlandopenstudios.com/2025 to start planning your tour of SE and beyond.
Portland Open Studios
Portland Open Studios 2025 Tour takes place two weekends in October, Saturday and Sunday October 11-12 and 18-19, 10 am-4 pm each day at locations throughout Portland. 103 talented local artists will be opening their studios to the public during the free, self-guided Tour.