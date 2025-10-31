The November Gallery Show at Art Design Xchange (ADX) is Michele Piscitelli’s The Other Side of Bod, a raw and compelling photographic exhibition that peers into the overlooked corners of Portland’s underground culture. It reveals the moments that live in the shadows—behind tinted car windows, in bathroom stalls and on the streets before sunrise. Inspired by the grungy, non-conforming skater men of Portland, the work resists easy judgement, instead uncovering the beauty that coexists with what society deems “unsightly.”
The opening reception for the show takes place Friday, November 7, 5-9 pm and the exhibit will also be available for viewing November 13, 14, 20 and 21, 11 am-3 pm.
The following Friday, November 14, join Ben Goodman for an evening of curated dining. Enjoy a multi-course Brazilian dinner featuring authentic flavors and fresh, seasonal ingredients, set to the sounds of samba in a relaxed, communal setting.
Goodman was born and raised in LA on Brazilian rhythms and he has always felt most at home in the kitchen, cooking the food his mom grew up with in Rio. A pit stop in Portland turned into a permanent detour when he fell hard for the city’s food truck culture. He ditched art school, loaded up a U-Haul and started cooking his way through the city, from running a food truck on NE Alberta St. to his current position at Scotch Lodge.
There are only 20 seats available. Tickets ($45) available at artdesignxchange.com/events/food-pop-up-with-ben.
ADX November Events
The November Gallery Show at Art Design Xchange (ADX) is Michele Piscitelli’s The Other Side of Bod, a raw and compelling photographic exhibition that peers into the overlooked corners of Portland’s underground culture. It reveals the moments that live in the shadows—behind tinted car windows, in bathroom stalls and on the streets before sunrise. Inspired by the grungy, non-conforming skater men of Portland, the work resists easy judgement, instead uncovering the beauty that coexists with what society deems “unsightly.”