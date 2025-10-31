Foster Theater Grand Opening

The brand-new Foster Theater is proud to announce its official grand opening Saturday, November 8 at 5444 SE Foster Rd., in the heart of Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood. The celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 pm, followed by an evening of live music and special performances. The event is free and open to the public.
Originally built in 1914, the historic building has served many purposes over the past century. Known as the Ames Theater beginning in 1928, the venue was later purchased by the Day Family in 1967, who transformed part of it into a piano showroom. In the early 2000s, the theater was acquired by local musician Tim Ellis, who ran the venue until his passing in 2016.
After years of neglect, the building was at risk of demolition before being rescued and purchased by Classical Ballet Academy in 2022. Extensive renovations have since modernized the space for a new era of performances. Renamed the Foster Theater, the venue pays tribute to its roots along one of Portland’s original theater districts.
With a mission to help the community experience, create and connect, the Foster Theater is now a dedicated performing arts venue designed to support a diverse range of programming—from community gatherings and youth performance to professional music, dance and theater productions.
“This is more than a reopening,” said Sarah Rigles, owner of Classical Ballet Academy and the new Foster Theater. “It’s a celebration of the arts, of neighborhood history and of what’s possible when a community comes together to preserve a creative space and landmark.”
To keep up to date on programming, visit fostertheaterpdx.com.
