After decades of service, the MetroPaint program is coming to a close at the end of 2025. The program has been serving greater Portland for more than 30 years and helped lead Oregon to enact the first statewide paint recycling law in the nation. The law requires paint manufacturers to collect and recycle paint across the state. PaintCare Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit representing paint manufacturers established in 2009, operates the statewide program.
Although MetroPaint is closing, PaintCare will continue to offer convenient, year-round drop-off sites. In our SE area, there are three drop off locations—Rodda Paint (321 SE Taylor St.), Dick’s Color Center (909 SE Salmon St.) and Powell Paint Center (5205 SE Powell Blvd.). Paint is accepted during regular business hours and is limited to five gallons per visit. Latex and oil-based house paint, stains and varnish in containers are accepted; aerosols (spray paint or other spray products), containers without original labels or leaking containers are not accepted. A full list of PaintCare locations is available at paintcare.org/drop-off-sites.
MetroPaint Closing at Year End
