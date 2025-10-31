Business Association Notes – November 2025

Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
The Foster area will remain active this fall with two recurring events and preparation for a holiday event. Join neighbors on the second Saturday of the month (November 8) for a Foster Street Cleanup; meet at Laurelwood Park from 10 am-12 pm. Register online or just show up with good footwear.
On the fourth Saturday of the month (November 22), learn all about Foster’s history as a streetcar corridor, theater district and more; monthly historic walking tours are led by FABA partner Slabtown Tours. Learn more and register on the FABA website.
During the month of November, too, preparation will be underway for Foster’s annual Cocoa & Caroling event in December. Stay tuned for more details.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
The HBBA is planning a holiday gathering at the Heart of Hawthorne plaza Sunday, December 7, 3-5 pm. Join us for hot cocoa, holiday treats and more! Check our website for details.
Plus, Hawthorne continues to host our monthly Boulevard Beautification Bunch (BBB). The BBB is a joint effort of the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association and the surrounding neighborhood associations to beautify Hawthorne Blvd. by being good neighbors and cleaning up. To join us, meet at Dairy Hill Ice Cream at SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., 10 am on the second Saturday of the month. RSVP on our website if you can!
Members are also invited to listen in on our monthly Board meetings on the fourth Tuesdays, 8:30 am. Email us at administrator@hawthorneblvd.com for the Zoom link!