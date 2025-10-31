Neighborhood Notes – November 2025

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
It’s a very chaotic time in our country right now and the city is under a siege of misinformation. But on the eve of a potential military insertion into Portland, we at the BCA want to make clear that our neighborhoods stand strong to support all neighbors regardless of national origin, and that we commit to positive problem solving, the creation of fun and lively events and making community-enhancing projects which support our neighborhood, city and the planet.
With that in mind, we need you to show up, get involved and help us keep Buckman safe, inclusive, fun and awesome. The next Buckman Community Association Meeting is Thursday, November 13, 7 pm. We meet at 1137 SE 20th Ave., enter at the keypad on SE Salmon St. We also have a hybrid option, and the link is on our website. We always meet every second Thursday (save August). Reach us directly: buckmanboard@googlegroups.com.
We hope to have an update from REACH CDC regarding their “scattered properties” sale. They’ve been called to deal with their property and offices adjacent to the ICE building in SW and haven’t yet been able to follow through on their commitment to keep us updated on the sale of their Buckman portfolio. We will continue to request information.
We’ll have a representative from PBOT will be there to detail plans on the Salmon Street Greenway at SE 11th, 12th and 30th avenues.
We’ve just learned the city is planning to open two large overnight shelters in Buckman along SE Grand Ave. near SE Stark St. They mistakenly think they are in the HAND Neighborhood and have not notified us directly yet, but our partners in HAND informed us and we will have the city at the meeting in November to detail their plans.
We really want your input on our summer events—the annual picnic and movie—as we evaluate what modifications we might make. Please look for a upcoming poll in our E-Newsletter. To subscribe to our once monthly E-Newsletter, sign up on our website, buckmanpdx.org.
HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
At the well-attended October Hosford-Abernethy Board meeting we heard from many neighborhood folks reflecting several recent goings-on, among them news from Abernethy and Cleveland schools, a proposed bottle drop and a city effort to enhance the lower east side.
Folks from the Abernethy PTA said the organization is eager to get their group more involved in the general community. Among other issues, they talked about the importance of their clothing swap, and said a quarter of the students are underprivileged. (Not in connection with that was a general reminder of the St. Philip Neri Food Bank.)
Cleveland High modernization plans are underway. Planners and school district personnel routinely hold public meetings of the ongoing project. Plans for dismantling the old building have begun. Construction will take three years to complete, during which time students will attend Marshall High School.
After we heard in September from Ground Score, a group operated by “canners” that wants to open a bottle-drop site near the car wash off Powell, a public meeting was held in the Brooklyn neighborhood. In our October meeting, neighbors expressed a variety of views on the subject. HAND decided that if the project goes ahead (it’s awaiting a decision by the OLCC, which has say over bottle drops in the city), the Board would insist on a Good Neighborhood Agreement, much like that which exists with the Clinton Triangle.
We also heard a presentation about the Central Eastside Tax Increment Financing Action Plan (TIF). The effort includes the Portland Housing Authority, Prosper Portland and others. They have completed an action plan that, stretching out over 30 years, will provide monies to improve transportation, housing and economic development in the area that hugs the river and includes parts of nearby neighborhoods.
HAND holds monthly meetings all year (except in December and August) and all residents, business people and other interested parties are welcome. We meet on the St. Philip Neri campus the second Tuesday of the month, 7 pm.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
Congratulations to the Vedanta Society of Portland who celebrated their 100-year anniversary with a month-long series of special community events. When you search for quotes from Vedanta, one of the oldest wisdom traditions in world history, you get the following: “We are one huge universe speaking and listening to itself” as well as “You are never alone. You are eternally connected with everyone.” Couldn’t those sentiments perfectly describe neighborhood life more generally? Living together…listening to each other…knowing you are never really alone. Check their website, vedanta-portland.org, for more info and ongoing events.
This month, the MTNA received a call for community feedback from the Advisory Bodies Enhancement Project. This outreach project represents the City of Portland working to enhance all advisory bodies, boards, committees and commissions throughout the area to forge better alignment between these groups and the city’s new form of government. The public is invited to comment on their website which you can find by searching on portland.gov.
Separately, we also worked to continue MTNA outreach and support for older adults in our community, hearing about the newly formed Golden Eagle Messengers. The Messengers will support seniors with issues like safety, social networks, aging in place and building resilience with emergency preparedness, weatherization assistance and more. They seek to understand what seniors need and then identify gaps for filling. Support their growth and keep up with their progress at seniorsvoicepdx.com.
Finally, our Pedestrian Safety Projects continue, this time meeting to discuss problems and potential solutions for SE 60th Ave., from Belmont down to Division streets. Look for an opportunity to provide feedback in the future for your ideas on traffic slowing and on how to improve some of the trickier crossings so both pedestrians and motorists alike can safely get to where they’re going.
The MTNA meets monthly on the second Wednesday, in person at Taborspace and online via Zoom. We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting, November 12. Sign up, join our mailing list and get more information on all of our community initiatives and successes at our website, mttaborpdx.org.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) Board met October 13 at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Meetings are held the second Monday of each month (except January), 7–9 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom—the registration link is posted with the agenda at richmondpdx.org and shared through the RNA listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted online. To join the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
With several Board members absent, there was no quorum for voting, but attendees discussed several topics. The Friends of Portland Community Gardens are interested in sharing the RNA’s Zoom account and costs, which will be voted on next month.
Ideas for 2026 neighborhood projects were discussed. The RNA will continue to host the Richmond Cleanup in May and Metro CFL/battery/sharps collections, but there will be no more Styrofoam collection events—Green Century Recycling now only accepts Styrofoam at its facility.
There was interest in more neighborhood litter cleanups. The Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association holds one monthly, the second Saturday (10–11:30 am), meeting at Dairy Hill Ice Cream, SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd. Volunteers can sign up at solveoregon.org. Organizing regular Division St. cleanups was also suggested; the person who led April’s SOLVE Earth Day event will be contacted.
Reviving the Richmond Yard/Garage Sale weekend was also discussed. Anyone interested in helping with this or Division cleanups can email richmond.pdx.chair@gmail.com.
Plans are underway for another ice cream social next August, after this year’s successful September 8 event in Sewallcrest Park.
The RNA also needs volunteers to deliver the quarterly Richmond News. If you don’t receive it, the route you live on lacks a carrier. Contact rnanewsletter@gmail.com to help.
The next meeting is November 10. Join us to learn more and get involved in your neighborhood.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By John Carr
There was good turnout at our October meeting to learn about the 82nd Avenue Transit Project and TriMet’s proposals for adding business access and transit (BAT) lanes. Those in attendance were overwhelmingly in favor of including BAT lanes on the full length of the project. Reasons cited included safety, pedestrian and bus rider experience, climate goals, traffic calming and improved walkability for accessing businesses. Project details at trimet.org/82nd.
Our street mural re-painting in September brought dozens of neighbors (and buckets of donuts—thanks, Voodoo!) to the corner of SE 67th Ave. and Woodward St.. Inspired by the event, STNA is applying for a grant to fund another painting or two in 2026.
We also celebrated our neighbors who volunteered to promote the City’s free yard tree program. South Tabor had the most signups of any neighborhood—around 20 percent of the total!
Our next meeting will be Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at All City Church, 2700 SE 67th Ave. (enter from rear). All are welcome. Come meet neighbors and get involved. To sign up for our email list and quarterly newsletter, the South Tabor Crow, visit southtabor.org.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
We’d love to see you at our next General Meeting, Wednesday, November 12, 7-8:30 pm at SE Uplift (3534 SE Main St.). Members of our local NET (Neighborhood Emergency Team) will share valuable information about how we can all get through potential disasters, natural or not. Please bring donations of non-perishable food as SNA will bring all donations to the Oregon Food Bank.
The Sunnyside Shower Project will be hosting an open house and forum at the Sunnyside Community Center, the former Methodist church at SE 35th Ave. and Yamhill St. Sunday, November 16, 3-5 pm. Come see what they do, ask questions and maybe you’ll decide to volunteer. Also, keep an eye out for drop boxes at businesses in Sunnyside where you can drop off donations of clothing and gear for their Winter Gear Drive. This annual drive brings gifts of clothing and cold weather equipment to help our neighbors survive the cold months.
Printing costs for our newsletter have increased 33 percent overnight. Without donations we will have to either go to every-other-month or possibly abandon the newsletter completely. The newsletter is entirely volunteer-produced and it’s been made possible by the local businesses that sponsor an ad—but also by neighbors who donate what they can. Donations can be made via our Give Lively link at tinyurl.com/395trwzw or by mailing a check to SEUL 3534 SE Main St., Portland, OR 97214, made out to The Sunnyside Neighborhood Association. Even a small donation of $10-$20 can help us meet our goal!