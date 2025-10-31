Expanded Portland Street Response Hours

Portland Street Response has announced several changes, including new hours and a new phone number, to improve the program’s ability to assist people experiencing mental health and behavioral health crises. “We are thrilled! The Portland Street Response specific phone number illustrates what can be accomplished when the Portland Public Safety Service Area works together to meet community needs,” said April Roa, Interim Program Manager for Portland Street Response. “We thank our partners at the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications for helping make this possible.”
Effective at the beginning of October, Portland Street Response can now be reached by calling 911 or 503.823.7773 6 am-midnight, seven days a week. Both lines will be answered by trained 911 call takers.
Portland Street Response is available to respond to individuals who are down and not checked; in active crisis—yelling, crying, agitated, disorganized (odd or repetitive behavior), talking to unseen others, etc.; inappropriately dressed for the weather and at risk of exposure-related injury or illness; seeking support with resources and do not have access to a phone; or wanting to reconnect with Portland Street Response services after prior contact with Portland Street Response.
Portland Street Response is not available to respond to individuals who are actively suicidal; brandishing weapons or behaving violently; reports of homeless encampments without any indicators of crisis; or requests for supplies, resources, referrals or shuttling without any indicators of crisis.
Photo by Portland Street Response.