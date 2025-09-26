Letter to the Editor – October 2025

To the Editor:
The new traffic lanes on SE Thornburn, SE Washington and SE Stark streets are confusing and dangerous to drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. Case in point, attempting to make a right-hand turn from SE Washington St. onto SE 76th Ave. (which is now only one lane) there is no safe way to make that turn. A driver must cross into the new bike/pedestrian lanes. SE Washington St. is a downhill curve to the left, making it difficult, or impossible, to see bicycles or other cars coming up on the right side of the vehicle.
The traffic light at 82nd Blvd. and SE Washington St. is 15 seconds long; traffic now backs up all the way to E Burnside St. during the commute.
The new bike/pedestrian lane simply begins coming off of E Burnside St. heading east and west. Who is going to be riding a bike or walking on Burnside before these lanes appear?
With all the budget concerns for Portland this is what someone decided to spend our tax dollars on. This makes our streets more dangerous for everyone.
Don Richards
