Central Catholic High School’s Drama Department, under the direction of Theater Director Avery Heater, presents its annual fall play, “Much Ado About Nothing.” The show runs Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15, 7 pm; Sunday, November 16, 2 pm; Thursday-Sunday, November 20-22, 7 pm; and Sunday, November 23, 2 pm at Central Catholic’s Fred G. Meyer Performing Arts Center.
“Much Ado About Nothing” is one of the oldest and most storied comedies. After years of war, peace has finally returned to idyllic Messina, and love is in the air. Claudio and Hero are head over heels, while Beatrice and Benedick can’t stop trading insults long enough to realize they might be perfect for each other. Add a few pranks, a scheming villainess and Shakespeare’s wittiest wordplay, and you’ve got a comedy where nothing is ever quite as it seems.
Tickets $15 adults, $12 seniors and $10 students. Tickets can be purchased at cchsrams.pub/tickets.
