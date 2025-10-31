The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) hosts Portland Stained Glass: Image as Information Saturday, November 15, 10-11:30 am. John Doyle presents a lecture exploring the ways complex aesthetic and theological concepts are transmitted through the image, light and color of stained glass windows. For thousands of years, they have been one of the principal forms of religious art and the talk will examine the windows from many of Portland’s most beloved churches and synagogues.
Tickets, available at visitahc.org, $15 AHC members, $25 general public. AHC is located at 701 SE Grand Ave.
Stained Glass Talk at AHC
The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) hosts Portland Stained Glass: Image as Information Saturday, November 15, 10-11:30 am. John Doyle presents a lecture exploring the ways complex aesthetic and theological concepts are transmitted through the image, light and color of stained glass windows. For thousands of years, they have been one of the principal forms of religious art and the talk will examine the windows from many of Portland’s most beloved churches and synagogues.