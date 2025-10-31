Milagro Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Events and Fundraiser

By Ellen Spitaleri
November is an exciting month for Milagro, the premier Latino Center for Art, Culture and Heritage, located at 525 SE Stark St. The organization marks the 30th anniversary of Portland’s longest running Dia de los Muertos Celebration, the cultural holiday when family and friends gather to remember their deceased loved ones. This year’s Central Eastside Muertos Celebration events include a play, “¡Alebrijes! – A Dia de Muertos Tale,” the Altares Muertos Bike Ride on November 1, and Milagro’s annual fundraiser, “¡Viva Milagro!” on November 4.
But 2025 offers an even bigger milestone, in that Milagro is also celebrating its 40th anniversary, and for a theater group to last that long is almost a miracle. But then Milagro means miracle in Spanish, and Milagro is so much more than just a theater group, it is also devoted to providing Latino arts, culture and heritage experiences for the enrichment of all communities.
Dañel Malán-González and her husband José Eduardo González founded the Miracle Theatre Group, a.k.a. Milagro, in 1985. At first, the company produced an eclectic mix of theater productions and then began producing the Ancient Greek Theatre Festival. In 1989 the group created the first Hispanic Cultural Festival, and “we were amazed at the response,” Malán-González said.
Eventually, in 1992, Malán-González and her husband decided they wanted to dedicate their energy to “bringing our culture to Portland” by only producing Hispanic works of theater, art and culture. That same year, the theater group began looking for its own space, and in 1995 finally found it when Milagro moved into its current space in the Central Eastside Neighborhood.
In 1995, the surrounding area was mostly light industrial, but shortly thereafter the neighborhood began to evolve when other creative businesses, cafes and restaurants offering a variety of cuisines moved in, Malán-González noted. Now, she added, the businesses in the whole neighborhood work together to keep the area clean and safe.
So, how does a theater group stay afloat in a changing world? By achieving financial stability, building an audience, producing engaging programs, and above all, welcoming and working with the community, Malán-González said.
“We hold to a budget and stick to it, and fundraising is essential” to keeping Milagro up and running, she noted, adding that they also try to keep ticket prices affordable to help bring people to the theater. As for programming, Milagro belongs to the National New Play Network, connecting them to an organization which allows them to bring in highly regarded playwrights and directors.
“People get to see original plays and new works. We are trying to tell positive stories; you don’t have to be a Latino to come here and see a show,” Malán-González said.
But Milagro’s number one goal is to be a part of the community, that is why the upcoming events are so important, she noted.
This year’s Altares y Muertos Bike Ride will begin November 1 at noon with bike decorating and at 12:30 pm riders will follow a route that takes them by nine ofrendas, or altars, on display at participating businesses. It is believed that the decorated altars allow departed souls to be reunited with their living loved ones.
The “¡Viva Milagro!” annual Dia de Muertos fundraiser takes place November 4, 6-9 pm. Emceed by Enrique Andrade, it will feature a three-course dinner from Madrina Cocina Mexicana, wine from A to Z Wineworks, live entertainment from headliner Osvaldo “Ozzie” González along with local artists and musicians and a silent auction of unique Mexican artisanal goods.
The play, “¡Alebrijes! – A Dia de Muertos Tale,” devised by Milagro and Georgina Escobar, is an homage to the imaginative animal-like creatures created by Mexico City’s Pedro Linares. It has three final performances at Milagro November 7-9.
Malán-González, who is also the executive artistic director, noted that community cultural events in 2025 will conclude with “Posada Milagro,” a Christmas event that includes making holiday crafts and enjoying live entertainment. Coming up in 2026, are the plays “Los Empeños de una Casa,” February 19-March 8, and “Brown Face,” May 7-24, which Malán-González describes as part “poetry slam and part theater.” Audience members who would like to participate can sign up for an Open Mic slot ahead of time to be part of the play’s pre-show, she noted.
Another milestone for the group is upcoming when Yosmel López Ortiz, Milagro’s education coordinator, who is also a puppet designer, will take “Autoretrato de Fridita” to school groups in the spring.
“This puppet show for kids is about Frida Kahlo, who as a child had imaginary friends. This will teach students how to use their imaginations,” Malán-González said, adding that this production will be Milagro’s first live touring show since COVID.
She has seen many changes through Milagro’s 40 years as a theater group and cultural center, Malán-González said, but the support of community remains constant to Milagro’s mission: to provide Latino arts, culture and heritage experiences for the enrichment of all communities.
Dañel Malán-González, co-founder of Milagro, balances a candle on her head at a past “¡Viva Milagro!” Día de Muertos fundraiser. Photo by José González.