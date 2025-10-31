PLUS PLUS Media & Immersive Arts Festival 2025 at Tomorrow Theater invites you to dissolve your boundaries, question everything and reimagine what could be. Featuring a series of hybrid media arts, screenings, performances, music, interactive storytelling games and yes, smell-o-vision, PLUS PLUS is a wildly addictive festival like no other that celebrates when art forms collide—and what can be when together, we create what’s next and explode antiquated notions of what’s possible.
The festival takes place Thursday, November 13-Sunday, November 23 in conjunction with the November 20 opening of the Portland Art Museum’s transformed campus. The 10 projects featured in this year’s festival likewise focus on transformation and shapeshifting, addressing what it means to be human in an ever-changing, constantly evolving world—and how we must creatively shift, connect, question and break the artificial boundaries and constructs that divide us in order to move forward toward a brighter, bolder, untold tomorrow.
“Our mission is to change for whom, by whom and how cinematic stories are told—and to ensure that media arts are seen in our community and world as ART with a capital A,” says Amy Dotson, director of PAM CUT and the Tomorrow Theater. “Now more than ever, the stories we tell bring us together, connect us and give us the building blocks to create something bigger and bolder than our individual selves. Collaborating and colliding—not labeling, siloing or boxing in—is the key to the future of storytelling and the future of Portland.”
Events run Thursday-Sunday during the two weeks of the festival with ticket prices ranging $15-$45 depending on the show. Visit tomorrowtheater.org/plus-plus-2025 for full festival details and to purchase tickets.
PLUS PLUS Festival
