As winter approaches, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) Urban Forestry staff says now is the perfect time to have your trees evaluated by a professional to prepare for potential weather-related hazards. Large trees provide significant environmental and community benefits, but they can also present risks during extreme weather if not properly maintained.
Certified arborists can assess the health and safety of trees on your property, identifying and addressing potential issues before it’s too late. Taking preventative action can help protect your trees and property from winter weather damage.
The Urban Forestry division offers an online list of local tree care providers that have met qualifications including completing the City’s Local Tree Care Providers Workshop within the last year; having a certified arborist or similarly credentialed tree professional on staff; being free from documented tree code violations or permitting issues in the past year; and having an active Portland business license.
The provider list can be found at portland.gov/trees/tree-care-and-resources/local-tree-care-providers. The Urban Forestry division can be reached at 503.823.8733 or trees@portlandoregon.gov for all tree-related questions, concerns or city property tree emergencies.
Preparing Trees For Winter Weather
As winter approaches, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) Urban Forestry staff says now is the perfect time to have your trees evaluated by a professional to prepare for potential weather-related hazards. Large trees provide significant environmental and community benefits, but they can also present risks during extreme weather if not properly maintained.