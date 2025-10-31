From November to mid-January each year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Leaf Day service helps provide cleaner, safer streets, keeps storm drains clear and reduces flooding at intersections. PBOT sweeps 82 zones in Portland, primarily those with the highest concentration of mature street trees. Leaf removal in these zones is free; there is no need to opt in or out.
Leaf Day brochures were mailed out to everyone in a Leaf Zone in October with directions on finding your pick up dates(s) and making the most of your Leaf Day. Information and a sign up for email or text updates can also be found at portland.gov/leaf. PBOT reminds residents that severe weather like snow and ice could delay a pick up. They recommend checking again closer to your collection date if there is severe weather.
Loose tree leaves should be raked into the street as close to your Leaf Day pick up as possible, ideally the day before. Leave a one-foot gap between your pile and the curb.
Other things that can be done to help PBOT provide better Leaf Day service include removing obstacles like basketball hoops and garbage bins from the street; removing any vehicles parked on the street; and trimming branches overhanging the street as PBOT Leaf Day vehicles are up to 11 feet high.
Each year over 7,400 tons of leaves from city streets are hauled away, going to PBOT’s Sunderland Yard recycling facility. There the leaves are processed into high-quality compost that is used for soil amendments, donations to community gardens or sold to the public. For details on the location and hours to buy compost, visit portland.gov/buy-compost.
Photo by PBOT.