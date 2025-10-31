Starday Tavern (6517 SE Foster Rd.) celebrates 20 years of punk rock from The Decliners Thursday, November 6-Sunday, November 9. Original members Nolan Void, Tommy “Shivers” Morgan and Dee Dee Hickson are joined by Brandon “Moonbeam” Peterson, who has been with the band for the past four years after the sudden passing of their original bassist, Joey Steelhead in 2010.
Packing over 40 bands and four deejays into a four-day weekend at SE Foster’s dive bar jewelbox is no easy feat. But after 20 years of being lynchpins in the PNW circuit, “your favorite band’s favorite band” have drawn a stellar roster from their deep bench of talented friends and admirers in the Pacific Northwest punk rock cohort.
More than just a weekend of entertainment, the festival is also a benefit. The Decliners have always been defined by their proudly leftist activism—songs like “Nightmare of the American Dream” and “Burn It All Down”—pepper their albums with acidic riffs on national politics, reflecting their deep commitment to social justice and anti-capitalism activism. Their anniversary weekend free to attend; suggested donations collected support four unique independent nonprofits—The Dana Thompson Memorial Fund of Awesome, Janeen’s Catahoula Leopard Dog Rescue, Common Fire and Pueblo Unido. Each day a different nonprofit will be the recipient of the donations made.
Specific daily schedule information can be found at thedecliners.com. The festival is 21+ with valid ID only.
The Decliners’ 20th Anniversary Bender
