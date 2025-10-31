Giant Street Art Installation Adds Even More Color to Portland’s Mural District

By Marshall Hammond
Portland is bursting with fall color. From a bird’s eye view one could look across the city and take in a breathtaking tapestry of gold, orange and red leaves, green parks and hilltops. Looking down on the Central Eastside Industrial District, a sudden splash of color leaps out from between the warehouses and office buildings and train tracks. A giant mural has been painted on SE 2nd Ave. and SE Market St., creating the illusion that an entire city block has fallen from the sky and landed on giant buckets of paint, splattering vibrant colors out across the asphalt.
The mural is the result of a collaboration between the developer Killian Pacific, the worker-owned SymbiOp Garden Shop and Portland Street Art Alliance (PSAA).
“Our goal is for the streets that connect our buildings to feel like part of the campus itself, places that invite people to gather, celebrate and experience art outside the walls of our buildings,” said Chelsea Rooklyn, Brand and Impact Manager at Killian Pacific. “These murals are part of our commitment to supporting artistic expression and building community, and we see them as a lasting invitation for people to connect and create together at the Electric Blocks.”
The Electric Blocks are located in the middle of Portland’s Central Eastside Industrial District, located in SE Portland in the area north of SE Division St., south of I-84 and west of 12th Ave. The area is also known as The Central Eastside Mural District, and is home to dozens of large murals that have been created through community efforts involving PSAA, Portland Bureau of Transportation, local businesses and community members and talented and renowned local and international muralists.
The mural was designed by Portland artist Hayden Senter and installed over the course of two weeks under the guidance of project lead Kirk Rea of SymbiOp Garden Shop, a plant nursery in SE Portland that works on beautifying public spaces with plants, art and landscaping. The installation surrounds two sides of the Nova building, the largest of the five buildings that make up the Killian Pacific’s Electric Blocks’ 350,000 square foot campus. Roughly 18 volunteers helped with the installation of the mural, including tenants of the Nova Building itself, who were invited to help by Killian Pacific, and volunteers taking part in Community Painting Day, a project hosted by the Sabin Cultural Development Corporation.
The Nova building sits on the site of what was once the Taylor Electric Supply Company warehouse, which burned to the ground in 2006. The ruins of the building remained undeveloped for years. Graffiti artists and muralists seized the opportunity and covered the walls that were still standing in paint. The site attracted artists from all over the world and became a cultural locus of art and style. While some neighbors saw the site as an eyesore, photographers and filmmakers flocked to the area to capture the colorful juxtaposition of creativity and urban decay.
When Killian Pacific took over the site and opened the Electric Blocks in 2018, they saw the cultural value of the art and decided to incorporate it as a permanent fixture of the campus. They teamed up with PSAA and created the Taylor Electric Project, turning the walls and streets around the building into a rotating gallery that has featured hundreds of artists.
“The Electric Blocks is very near and dear to our hearts at PSAA,” said Tiffany Conklin, PSAA’s Founding Executive Director. “We used to come here to show people graffiti art when it was burnt-out and before it was redeveloped. Since then, we have spent countless hours here. It feels like our home base, our flagship project.”
Conklin believes that street art installations like the one at the Nova building strengthen the communities around them, bringing together people to organize and collaborate on projects that add distinctive and unique vibrancy to their neighborhoods.
“Public art is important because it is democratic. It’s art that is accessible to everyone, not just those who can visit galleries or museums,” said Conklin. “Projects like the Electric Blocks street painting transform ordinary streets into places of beauty and community pride, giving our neighborhoods and districts unique senses of place and identities. When Portlanders come together to create art in shared spaces, it strengthens relationships and builds a sense of ownership and pride for the places we live, work and play.”
Conklin noted that studies show street murals can help slow traffic, making roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists. They also draw visitors, turning once plain gray streets and bare brick walls into destinations in their own right.
For Portlanders who are interested in starting similar projects in their neighborhoods, Conklin recommends contacting City Repair or the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Both organizations offer support and services to bring projects like the mural at the Nova Building to fruition.
To learn more about PSAA and see more of their murals, visit pdxstreetart.org or wander down to the Electric Blocks and take in the view in person.
Aerial view of the street mural. Photo by Sara Sjol, Portland Street Art Alliance.