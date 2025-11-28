Back by absolutely zero popular demand after not being named as one of Portland’s Top 100 Drag Artists, Recta Borealis takes on the ghosts of Christmas in an absolutely hilarious and extremely dark adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Recta’s Chris™as CareHOLE. The show runs December 5-20, Fridays and Saturdays only, 7:30 pm, at The Back Door Theatre.
Part drag, part clown, part goth, part mess, part thing, part it, Borealis’ genre defying performance is a creation of longtime Fuse Theatre Ensemble Artistic Director, Rusty Tennant. Borealis “gives me space to explore the darkness in this world (and in me) in ways that can be campy, fun and humorous, while still honoring the darkness,” says Tennant. “It also lets me perform some of my favorite music: industrial, goth, emo, metal, hip-hop and other genres often excluded from more typical drag events.”
Bask in the misery and angst of the holiday season with no one’s favorite curmudgeon as they are visited by a gaggle of ghosts claiming to revitalize Borealis’ Christmas spirit. Will the ghosts win? Can anyone fill Borealis’ dead heart with the spirit of Christmas? Seems futile, but you should see for yourself.
Tickets are “Give As You’re Able” ($25 recommended donation) and available at fusetheatreensemble.com/recta.
A Christmas Carol Adaptation
