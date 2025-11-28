The Montavilla East Tabor Business Association (METBA) presents a month of celebration and giving with the Montavilla Winterfest. Monday, December 1-Saturday, December 20 features holiday specials and discounts at participating businesses. Grab a passport and earn stickers toward a raffle of fabulous prizes.
Saturday, December 6 begins the donation drive where donations will be collected for the Vestal Elementary School PTA to distribute to families in need at each Winterfest event and at the Montavilla Burgerville all month long. Requested items include food, kids clothes, adult coats, laundry cards, Fred Meyer gift cards and toys.
That Saturday is also the tree lightening ceremony at 5 pm. Enjoy music, community and festive cheer as the Montavilla Plaza Christmas tree is illuminated.
Board Bard Games hosts a Santa party Saturday, December 13 starting at 11 am. The free family event will have cocoa, treats and of course, Santa, available for a festive holiday photo.
The final event is the Merry Montavilla Soirée Saturday, December 20, 4 pm. Celebrate the season with food and drink specials during this festive night—plus earn double stickers for the Winterfest shopping passport.
Visit metba.org/montavilla-events/winterfest for additional information.
