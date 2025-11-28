Sidestreet Arts holds their annual holiday party for the month of December, featuring many of the artists represented at the gallery. Very Merry Cash & Carry starts Thursday, December 4 and on Friday, 5-7 pm, is the First Friday Holiday Party where many of the artists will be in attendance. The event goes beyond just holiday themes, featuring a wide variety of giftable art that feels more sentimental, more heartfelt and definitely more handmade than anything you can find at a big-box store. Skip the Amazon or Walmart scrolling this year and check out the collection of wonderful, locally made art. The styles of the artists range from fun to timeless, the craftsmanship is top notch and the thoughtful pieces can brighten up any space: home, office or outdoor area. There will be ornaments, greeting cards, functional and decorative ceramics, glass, jewelry and more, at a variety of prices.
Very Merry Cash & Carry runs through Sunday, December 28. Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm and can be found online at sidestreetarts.com.
Sidestreet Arts Holiday Show
