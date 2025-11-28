Business Association Notes – December 2025

Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
Support local businesses and gather with neighbors as we “Foster the Holidays” this December. There are many ways to get in the holiday spirit and shop and dine locally on SE Foster Rd. Play Foster Business BINGO and earn the chance to win prizes! Launched on Small Business Saturday, customers can take their Foster BINGO card to any participating business until Sunday, December 14, collect stamps as they make purchases, then return the completed card for entry into a raffle. Gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded to the winners.
When you’re done filling out your BINGO cards, join neighbors, local businesses and the Franklin High School choir for an evening of Cocoa & Caroling Sunday, December 14, 4-5:30 pm. FABA will partner with Pieper Cafe (SE 65th Ave. and Foster Rd.) to hand out free cocoa to the community while the high school students provide a festive, holiday vibe along the adjacent sidewalks. Learn more at fosterarea.com/events.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
Join HBBA to light up the holidays Saturday, December 7, 3-5 pm as we celebrate the season with warm drinks, fun entertainment and by giving back. All are welcome to join us for coffee (from Tov!), hot chocolate and cookies, plus music from School of Rock, entertainment from Echo Theater and a holiday card decorating activity from Cards of Joy. Plus, bring a donation for the Portland Food Project to help others stay warm and fed this winter. Find details on our website, HawthorneBlvd.com.
Hawthorne continues to host our monthly Boulevard Beautification Bunch (BBB). The BBB is a joint effort of the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association and the surrounding neighborhood associations to beautify Hawthorne Blvd. by being good neighbors and cleaning up. To join us, meet at Dairy Hill on SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., at 10 am on the second Saturday of the month. Please RSVP with Solve; find the link on our website.
Members are also invited to listen in on our monthly Board meetings on fourth Tuesdays, 8:30 am. Email us at administrator@hawthorneblvd.com for the Zoom link and any schedule changes!