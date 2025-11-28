Neighborhood Notes – December 2025

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
For the December 9 monthly meeting we will have our annual holiday social for the Buckman Community Association. We’ll be joined by Representative Rob Nosse and are extending the invitation to all three District 3 City Council members. We’ll have reports and presenters too. Our meetings are hybrid but we encourage community members to come in person and bring treats to share. In the meantime, we’re looking into a new meeting space nearby and hope to be able to share news about this next month.
The BCA has been actively engaged in and has representation with: the SE Salmon Streetscape Project, Rainbow Road (located near our eastern neighborhood boundary on SE Ankeny St.), Multnomah County’s Coordinated Pathways (deflection) Center, the CEID’s TIF District near OMSI, S2C2 multi-neighborhood coalition and Portland Solutions Inner SE PEMO group, among others.
Looking ahead to our annual summer events, we’ve decided for Summer 2026 to hold our annual picnic the same day as the Buckman movie. This decision was made because the picnic costs roughly $4,000 to produce and requires a lot of volunteers. The movie, which we hold in partnership with Portland Parks & Recreation, is a great draw, as is our independently produced picnic. We welcome help, sponsorships and donations (tax deductible!) to produce these events. Just reach out.
Meetings are held every second Thursday, 7-9 pm at 1137 SE 20th Ave. (enter at the pin pad on Salmon St.). To find out what happened at the most recent Buckman Community Association meeting, see local events or get hybrid link information, check out our website, buckmanpdx.org.
Contact us with questions or agenda time requests at buckmanboard@googlegroups.com.
By Jill Riebesehl
The November meeting of the Hosford Abernethy Neighborhood Association (HAND) Board got off with a bang and lasted an hour past quitting time. For starters, we heard from two volunteers with Neighborhood Emergency Teams (NET) who introduced us to their work under the jurisdiction of Portland’s Emergency Management Bureau. They are urging anyone interested to sign up to volunteer with NET, which includes basic training by the Fire Bureau and other emergency agencies of 28 hours, and 12 hours volunteering a year. The next class is in January. Meanwhile, in case of an emergency, such as earthquake, fire, etc., NET’s operations will be staged at Abernethy Elementary. They emphasized two important actions: for neighbors to get to know one another so they can help in case of emergencies and to store 14 gallons of water per person in an easily accessible place, not basements. To volunteer for NET go to portland.gov/net. People also can sign up for emergency alerts at publicalerts.org.
A few days before our meeting, we learned that city Councilor Angelita Morillo had offered a budget amendment to redirect funds from the Impact Reduction Program in order to provide more money for food and rent assistance and refugee support. The Board and neighbors in attendance had a robust discussion and in the end the Board voted to send a letter to the city recommending retaining the program but including our concerns about funding food/rent/refugee support.
Much of our November meeting continued discussions from last month of the proposed siting of a bottle redemption center at 1109 SE Brooklyn St., to be operated by The People’s Depot, now under the Morrison Bridge. The move would require approval by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which is uncertain at this point. As a result, the Board considered several positions, but held off, except to suggest participation by our state representative and senator to help slow the decision-making to allow for more dialogue and community input.
The HAND Board will not hold a December meeting.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
This month’s MTNA meeting gave our members an opportunity to speak directly with a local business owner who is currently developing an important part of our neighborhood. The conversation allowed community members to balance healthy development with livability concerns in an honest and open manner. As a result of the dialogue, members were better informed about the potential to bring back an important neighborhood landmark in the heart of our town.
Mark your calendars for the chance to speak directly with City Councilor Steve Novick, tentatively scheduled for MTNA’s February 11 meeting. Community feedback is vital in helping our representatives champion our causes down at City Hall, especially under our new government structure. Be sure to let him know what you think Portland is doing right, as well as offering your thoughtful and gentle suggestions on how the city can continue to improve.
Well, it’s that time of year again. Time to look back, gaze ahead and remember to enjoy the present moment. Time to offer our holiday cheer and wishes for a happy, healthy, prosperous New Year for you and the ones you hold dear. MTNA does not meet in December, but we’ll resume monthly meetings in January on the second Wednesday of each month, in person at Taborspace and online via Zoom. Sign up, join our mailing list and get more information about our many projects over on our website, mttaborpdx.org. We look forward to seeing you January 14, 2026!
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) Board met November 10 at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Meetings are held the second Monday of each month, 7–9 pm, except January. Everyone is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. The Zoom registration link is at richmondpdx.org and on every agenda, which is sent to the RNA listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted on the RNA’s website, richmondpdx.org. To join the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
The Board voted to submit an application for a 2026 free movie in Sewallcrest Park as part of the Portland Parks & Recreation Summer Free For All program.
The Board and community members discussed ways that the RNA and neighbors can help vulnerable populations to be alert to the presence ICE activity in the neighborhood and trainings on knowing your rights when interacting with ICE. Ideas discussed were: a community alert system using whistles to signal ICE presence, an informational zine about ICE reporting procedures and the use of a buddy system to record abductions and broadcast names on social media.
At the RNA’s December 8 monthly meeting, there will be a training session by the Oregon Justice Resource Center (OJRC): Know Your Rights When Dealing With ICE or Law Enforcement. Clear, practical information will be given about your rights, risks and remedies if ICE shows up at your business, school or residence. They will give an overview of real scenarios and tools you can use right away. The RNA’s December 8 meeting will be Zoom-only.
A Know Your Rights webinar by OJRC is also available on YouTube at youtu.be/Y6I4x5PAZl0.
The RNA needs volunteers to deliver the quarterly Richmond News newsletter. If you don’t receive it, the route you live on lacks a carrier. Contact rnanewsletter@gmail.com to help with deliveries.
The next meeting is December 8. Join us to get more involved in your neighborhood.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
We’re barreling into winter with a new issue of the South Tabor Crow, this one dedicated to the history of our neighborhood.
We’re pleased to report that new trees are taking root throughout the neighborhood, thanks to STNA’s summer efforts to get word out about Portland’s free tree program. Scores of South Tabor neighbors took advantage, and come spring, new life will emerge everywhere.
While we typically don’t host neighborhood association meetings in December, we miss meeting neighbors so much that we’re planning a happy hour gathering Thursday, December 18. Check our website, southtabor.org, for details regarding time and location. You can also sign up for our low-traffic mailing list and The Crow. And if you’re interested in contributing, please reach out to us online.
Wishing everyone more light in these darkening times!
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
At the November General Meeting, there was a briefing on disaster preparedness and helping our neighbors in times of great need. Sunnyside doesn’t have an active Neighborhood Emergency Team (NET) right now. Trained NET volunteers are involved in disaster response, and also help neighbors prepare themselves by holding community meetings. If you might be interested in getting involved in NET, visit portland.gov/pbem/neighborhood-emergency-teams to learn more. There are also tips to help your family when disaster strikes.
Sunnyside Shower Project is holding a Winter Gear Drive through Sunday, December 21. They will partner with local businesses to accept donations of adult winter clothing and other cold weather gear. For a list of participating businesses, visit sunnysideshowerproject.org or Instagram, @sunnysideshowerproject.
The SNA newsletter costs have increased 33 percent overnight. The newsletter is entirely volunteer-produced and made possible by local businesses advertising and by neighbors who donate what they can. Even a small donation of $10-$20 can help us meet our goal. Donations can be made via Give Lively at tinyurl.com/395trwzw or by mailing a check to SEUL, 3534 SE Main St., Portland, OR 97214, made out to the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association. Thanks for considering.