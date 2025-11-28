By Kris McDowell
Portlanders love their furry family members and whether they’re looking to whip up a special holiday meal or interested in preparing nutritionally complete meals on a regular basis for their canine companions, The Dog’s Table: 120+ Easy Real-Food Recipes for Happier, Healthier Pups—from Eggs Benedog to Seafood Pawella provides a wealth of recipes and information. Authors and Portland locals Joelle Jay and R.A. Young developed the recipes from a combination of deep research into canine nutrition, a commitment to whole foods and a love for home cooking.
The authors have two canine companions, Cedric and Edith, and a “dog foodie social media channel” that all started with a video of Cedric eating pancakes on TikTok. People like dogs, dog videos and the content of their videos seemed to speak to their followers in a way that went beyond just entertainment. Many of their followers are looking for better food options for their dogs beyond kibble, and that desire coincides with the overall rise in commercially available fresh pet foods (The Farmers Dog and Freshpet are two of the most well known).
The book covers a lot of ground, from the basics of dog nutrition, ingredients needed, staple recipes, special diets and festive recipes for special occasions in the nearly-300-page, hard bound book. Three main sections—Adult Maintenance Meals, Special Diets and Meals for Foodie Pups—make up the bulk of the book. Pages are color coded on the edges for easy navigation within the sections.
Partners Jay and Young are transparent that they are not veterinarians or nutritionists, stating, “We don’t have any certifications, nor are we seeking any. But that’s the whole point. Do you have to consult a nutritionist before you eat a meal or feed your child?” That’s not to say that they haven’t done their research. Contained within the Introduction section are dog nutrition basics, which includes information on essential nutrients and dogs’ requirements for protein, fats, carbohydrates and micronutrients.
Moving on to the first section of recipes, Basic Recipes (within the Adult Maintenance Meals area) is designed to be a great place for newbie cooks to start with. All 15 of the recipes in this section use six ingredients or fewer and are quick to prepare. Jay and Young say, “They’re great for getting comfortable with cooking for your pup.” For picky dogs, they suggest the Veggie-Free Beef Fricassee recipe, which uses just lean ground beef, quinoa, water, eggs and olive oil.
When asked about which recipes are Cedric and Edith’s favorite meals, the authors identified two of the recipes in the Balanced Meals section of Adult Maintenance Meals. Cedric, a serious, emotional, introverted Dachshund, loves Chicken Adogbo. The recipe “braises chicken and liver in a rich carob sauce to make a meal that even the pickiest pups won’t be able to resist.” Carob powder is an optional ingredient, used to achieve the recipe’s beautiful brown sauce.
Chihuahua mix Edith, who is full of sunshine, enthusiasm and mischief and isn’t shy about giving Cedric a piece of her mind, prefers Hungry Edith’s Meatloaf. The recipe is named after her because “it’s the first meal she ate after we adopted her,” said the authors. The easy-to-prepare dish uses just a single big bowl to combine all of the ingredients and a baking dish (casserole, dutch oven or other oven-safe pot with a lid).
The authors sum things up, saying, “Dogs deserve real, delicious food, too! Our mission is to make it simple for dog owners to make the best homemade food.” If their enthusiasm has piqued your interest, The Dog’s Table will be available December 9 (pre-orders currently being taken). The book is available in both hard-cover and e-book formats at benbellabooks.com/shop/the-dogs-table.