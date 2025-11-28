The public is invited to submit comments on the proposed administrative rules for gas leaf blowers. Portland City Code Chapter 17.101 provides the rules for using leaf blowers in Portland. It contains standards for the use of gas and electric leaf blowers and supports the health and safety of landscape workers and community members. Beginning January 1, 2026, gas-powered leaf blowers will only be allowed October-December.
The public comment period seeks input, with the rulemaking process resulting in permanent rules effective upon adoption. To view the rules and/or submit specific comments or edits about the proposed administrative rules change, visit bit.ly/49NI0Uj. The deadline to submit comments is Sunday, December 14, 11:59 pm.
In advance of the comment deadline, there will also be a public meeting by staff from the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Gas Leaf Blowers Administrative Rules will take place Wednesday, December 3, 6-7 pm. The meeting will cover the proposed administrative rules for the Equitable Gas Leaf Blower Phase-out project. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with staff and ask questions to support the public comment period. Meeting registration is available through the above link.
Comment on Leaf Blower Administrative Rules
