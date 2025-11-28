Open enrollment for 2026 private health insurance is the annual opportunity for people in Oregon to secure coverage for the year ahead. It is also the only time most individuals can shop for, compare and enroll in health plans.
Individuals who enroll by Monday, December 15 will have coverage that begins January 1. Enrollments between Tuesday, December 16 and Thursday, January 15 will have coverage beginning February 1.
Through OregonHealthCare.gov, people in Oregon can choose from high-quality health plans offered by trusted private insurance companies. Those include BridgeSpan, Kaiser Permanente, Moda Health, PacificSource Health Plans, Providence Health Plan and Regence. All plans cover essential health benefits, including vaccines, emergency services, maternity and pediatric care, free preventative care and more. Plans in Oregon continue to provide coverage for reproductive health care and medically necessary gender-affirming care, in accordance with state law.
“We know that navigating health insurance can feel complex, but you don’t have to do it alone,” said Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Our partners provide free, local help across Oregon—in more than 60 languages, both in-person and online—to guide you through your options and help you find the plan that best fits your needs and budget.” Visit healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/find-help.aspx to find local experts, with no cost to you.
Open Enrollment Underway
