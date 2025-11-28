Da Vinci Arts Fair is Both Fundraiser and Learning Lab For Students

By David Krogh
The da Vinci Middle School is the citywide Arts Magnet School for Portland Public Schools (PPS). It began as an Arts Magnet Program in 1996 with 140 students. With great initial success and support, the PPS Board upgraded it from a program to a school in 2003 with an allowed student count to exceed 400. Since then it has grown to approximately 450 students, of which one third currently come from SE Portland. Because of its status, da Vinci stands out for its mix of academics and artistic training. “It is the mission of the da Vinci Arts Middle School to assist our students to reach their full academic and artistic potential and to prepare them to lead satisfying, creative lives in which they will continue to learn and grow,” says Principal Scott Roosevelt.
“And every December, da Vinci transforms from a hub of classes and rehearsals into something closer to a village market. The da Vinci Arts Fair fills the halls with art, music and the bustle of shoppers supporting young creators who are learning how to turn imagination into enterprise,” states Greg Arnell of the da Vinci Arts Fair Committee.
Principal Roosevelt said the annual Arts Fair is “one of the main fundraising events for our PTSA.” And the funds raised, he explained, “directly support our teachers and staff. These funds provide needed resources to support the arts and core programming we offer our students.”
But the Arts Fair with its bazaar component is more than just a fundraiser. It also functions as a learning lab for the students. “The Arts Fair brings a real-life experience for our young artists,” Roosevelt says. “There is a financial and operational side of this event for our student artists to experience and learn about that is hard to replicate in the classroom.”
To this PTSA Secretary Erin Savage further explained, “Students learn how to mass produce their art or craft item and price it appropriately for effective sale and eventual profit. They also learn the value of contributing to their school community (30 percent of the profits go to the school). This is extra curricular activity and not for any school credit, but the lessons of change-making and in person sale skills are great life skills.” Arts Fair Committee Member Arnell added that there is considerable math involved as “students figure out the cost of materials, decide how to price their art and calculate how to charge fairly for their time. In the process, they also learn goal setting, self-management and the economics of creativity—a blend of disciplines that defines da Vinci’s approach.”
At the time of this writing, 73 students are listed as participating with the Arts Fair. However, since the event includes a bazaar with arts and craft venders, decorations and music, there are many more volunteers (students and parents both) who help to organize and manage the event. This year there will also be three local food trucks and 30 professional artists participating. And although the event is a celebration of the arts, it also is the perfect time to both support the student artists and get in a little holiday shopping as well.
Principal Roosevelt says, “The Arts Fair captures the spirit of this creative ecosystem. It’s been part of school life for at least 10 years and it has only been recently that we have had both students and professional artists selling their wares during the event.” Arnell adds, “The event was once a two-day celebration but now fills a single Saturday—but its impact lasts much longer.” And going beyond the sales of art made and all of the holiday oriented decorations, Roosevelt states a deeper meaning. There are “too many memorable moments [at each Arts Fair] to count. However, one of my favorite features of this event is seeing the pride and joy on the faces of our student artists.” Such feelings of pride and accomplishment tend to stay with the students and their families a lifetime.
“Aside from raising funds for the PTSA,” Roosevelt says, “my goal is twofold: First, I want to create the most enriching experience for our student artists. Secondly, I want to showcase our students’ work to the community. In that way this event becomes a de facto art gallery for the day!”
The 2025 da Vinci Arts Fair will be held Saturday, December 6, 10 am-4 pm. The event takes place at the da Vinci Middle School, 2508 NE Everett St. For additional information, follow @davinciartsfair on Facebook and Instagram or call the school office at 503.916.5356.
Da Vinci students display their art at the 2024 Arts Fair. Photo by Erin Savage.