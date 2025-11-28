The 19th Annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk will take place May 16-17 and organizers are looking for artists to participate. The juried event showcases artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood and a limited number of guest artists, promoting high-quality visual art in a variety of media. Artists are invited to submit their application (available at mttaborartwalk.com) beginning Monday, December 1. All art must be original, visual (no performance), of high quality and be available for sale. Participation by artists residing outside of the neighborhood is dependent on available hosts.
Applications are due by Wednesday, December 31 ($60) or Saturday, January 10 ($75). The application fee includes a $30 non-refundable fee; the remainder will be refunded to artists that are not selected.
Art Walk Call For Artists
