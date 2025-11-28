Eastside Coffee and Workspace Builds Community and Supports Portland

By Daniel Perez-Crouse
While most coffee shops in Portland have a smattering of neighborhood regulars casually chatting and people privately working with a latte to sharpen their focus, Eastside Coffee and Workspace in the Buckman neighborhood takes both sides of the cafe coin a step further. They not only provide an environment more conducive to working than the average shop, but they are also cultivating a space that’s inclusive to everybody and encourages community, togetherness and being a benefit to its neighborhood and the city at large.
When you envision the ideal, vibey spot to work and caffeinate, Eastside probably won’t be far from that. It’s industrial and modern, with warm wood details in a large, open environment that straddles the line between cozy and cool. Beyond having a large space with a variety of seating options and a calm atmosphere, Eastside has some extra work-friendly amenities. There are a couple of booths for people who need more privacy. There’s a printer available for anybody to use. And no need to ask the barista for the Wi-Fi password, because it’s posted everywhere.
The drinks are on par with Portland’s high standards for espresso and feature all the classics, like a cappuccino, in addition to seasonal specialties and baked snacks. You might also notice the “suggested pricing” blurb on their menu. That’s because Eastside is a nonprofit and believes coffee should be accessible. Kimberly Barton, Eastside Manager, said, “I always want someone to feel like they’re able to come in and still have the dignity of getting a latte made for them. And maybe they can only pay $2. That’s totally fine. I’d rather have that interaction with someone and make them feel like they’re able to have something delicious.”
The coffee and workspace are important, but she says as a nonprofit, Eastside has its roots in serving the community. It started as a humble operation in 2019 with a few tables and chairs, only run by volunteers, and improved over time into the professional shop it is now.
Barton was one of those volunteers. She says the conversations and connections she’s built as a barista are her passion. “The coffee is great, and I love drinking coffee, but the people are the best. It’s my joy to make people a drink they can delight in.”
When Barton got the opportunity to be Eastside’s Manager, she wanted to expand its community offerings and support, and is now capitalizing on that. They’ve recently hosted a variety of events like art shows, outdoor concerts, thrift pop-ups, neighborhood spring cleaning parties and more. They’ve also paralleled some events with a nearby farmer’s market.
This is an effort to make Eastside a multi-faceted gathering space that serves the neighborhood, to which they keep expanding their scope and variety. They have major renovations on the horizon for bigger event spaces and improving their front area. “We know the neighborhood loves this space and it would serve people really well if we could have a dedicated patio that is covered and heated,” she said.
They are especially excited about what will be one of their most ambitious events, an upcoming Southeast Winter Fest, Saturday, December 13, 8 am-3 pm. It will be a festive event that features a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade gifts, art and seasonal goods.
Barton says they are also, “getting to a really sweet place where we are able to donate money.” They’ve donated to Friends of Trees, women’s health organizations, and recently, they’ve been working with CityTeam on food drives. Barton says they want to support and collaborate with places that serve Portland.
She said Eastside’s “talented” and “amazing” staff make it all possible because they believe in what Eastside is trying to do, and many of them were also volunteers from its early days. They all love the vibrant and fun Buckman neighborhood and enjoy getting to know their regulars and brightening their days.
When it comes to Barton and the staff serving Portland at this time, she says that, “On one hand, it’s just not giving up on people and our city. I think there’s a lot of love and joy here. But it also comes from my fundamental belief in wanting to extend love to people. Because humans are worth caring for and our city is worth caring for.”
Eastside Coffee and Workspace
1315 SE 20th Ave.
Open M-F, 7 am-4 pm, Saturday, 8 am-3 pm
eastsidecoffee.org
Photo by Daniel Perez-Crouse.