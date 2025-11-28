LEWDicrious is the drag and burlesque show of your wildest fever dreams, brought to you by the twisted weirdos at Glitter Trashcan Productions (Amber Dextrous, Hezzy Tayte and Anna Nymph) Thursday, December 4. This winter the theme is Choose Your Own Adventure where the audience decides what happens next. Will you choose danger or desire, comedy or chaos? Every twist, every turn, every tassel is up to you. You are the hero of the story. Or the villain.
Guided by narrator Rose City’s Titillating Tease, Temera Titty, you’ll flip through the pages of a story so absurd, so seductive, so spectacularly unpredictable, you might begin to wonder if you’ve accidentally wandered into another dimension. Together, the cast and audience will write a ridiculous, sparkling, sensual, one of a kind story.
Tickets ($20 and up) for the 21+ show are available at treetix.com/4drp-/glittertrashcan. The show takes place upstairs at Swan Dive (727 SE Grand Ave.) and is not wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 7:30 pm with the show starting at 8 pm.
Drag and Burlesque Odyssey
LEWDicrious is the drag and burlesque show of your wildest fever dreams, brought to you by the twisted weirdos at Glitter Trashcan Productions (Amber Dextrous, Hezzy Tayte and Anna Nymph) Thursday, December 4. This winter the theme is Choose Your Own Adventure where the audience decides what happens next. Will you choose danger or desire, comedy or chaos? Every twist, every turn, every tassel is up to you. You are the hero of the story. Or the villain.