Celebrate December with the annual variety show from triangle productions!, OMG! It’s…The Donnie Show. Each night for two weeks in December, triangle’s founder Donnie Horn, along with James Sharinghousen, will be back on stage and who knows what will happen or what guest will show up. Each night promises to be different.
The show runs Thursday, December 4-Sunday, December 17 with performances Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm, and a Sunday closing matinee at 2 pm. Tickets ($20) available at trianglepro.org/omg-its-the-donnie-show or 503.239.5919.
Triangle Variety Show
Celebrate December with the annual variety show from triangle productions!, OMG! It’s…The Donnie Show. Each night for two weeks in December, triangle’s founder Donnie Horn, along with James Sharinghousen, will be back on stage and who knows what will happen or what guest will show up. Each night promises to be different.