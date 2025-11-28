Sevigny Studio PDX, 3576 SE Division St., invites the community to join in the First Friday celebration December 5, 6-9 pm. “Our First Friday events are all about celebrating creativity and bringing people together, whether you’re here for the art, the music or just a fun evening out, everyone is welcome,” says Gallery Owner Katie Sevigny.
The December event will feature a special ceramics showcase, “Between Earth and Eye: Perception is Subjective,” by guest artist Tashi, who will be on hand to discuss her work and inspiration. Live music from local DJ Ayatollah will fill the gallery and light refreshments will be served, creating a vibrant space to explore art and connect with the community. The event is also a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping, with original and unique gifts from local artists.
For more information, visit sevignystudiopdx.com or follow @SevignyStudioPDX on social media.
Sevigny Studio First Friday
