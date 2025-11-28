Eastside Coffee Bar invites the community to gather, sip and shop at the first-ever Southeast Winter Fest, a festive indoor event celebrating local makers, artists and small businesses Saturday, December 13, 8 am-3 pm. Designed to bring people together during the holiday season, the Fest will feature a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade gifts, art and seasonal goods—all within the cozy, welcoming space of Eastside Coffee. Guests can enjoy their favorite coffee drinks while browsing one-of-a-kind items and supporting Portland’s vibrant creative community.
The event, which aims to become an annual neighborhood tradition, is free and open to the public. Eastside Coffee Bar is located at 1315 SE 20th Ave. and offers full espresso bar service.
Southeast Winter Fest
