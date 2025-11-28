Milagro invites everyone to attend their free holiday event, Posada Milagro 2025, Sunday, December 21, 1-5 pm at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. The festive cultural Christmas celebration is filled with fun for the whole family. Milagro believes the holidays should be a time of festivities, giving and joy.
The event will be emceed by Milagro’s own Yosmel López Ortiz and include performances by LatinX Choral Project, folklorico dance group Cosecha Mestize accompanied by Son Huitzilin, with a pastorela presented by a group of students from Roosevelt High School. Performances begin at 2 pm and 4 pm and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis beginning one hour prior to each showtime.
Outside of the performance, adults and kids can enjoy the Christmas crafting table, led by IDEAL PDX, as well as a pinata game area, plus delicious tamales for sale from Tamales By Rocio.
