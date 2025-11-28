The Clinton Street Theater (CST) will host its annual holiday run of The Big Lebowski Tuesday, December 23-Saturday, December 27. The untraditional tradition began over a decade ago and features the theater’s unique take on The Dude’s favorite adult beverage, a white Russian made with sake instead of vodka. Patrons are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from the Coen brothers’ film.
The screenings (3 pm and 7 pm each day) will again benefit nonprofit organization, Bark, which advocates for Mt. Hood National Forest preservation. $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to Bark. Tickets ($10) available at cstpdx.com.
The Big Lebowski at CST
