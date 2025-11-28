In Mulieribus (IM), Portland’s celebrated women’s vocal ensemble, invites audiences to step away from the holiday hustle and into the serene beauty of their annual December concert, In The Stillness. This cherished holiday tradition offers an oasis of calm on the darkest nights of the year.
Spanning centuries, from the 12th century to modern compositions, In The Stillness features music rarely performed due to its complexity. The program is centered on two masterpieces that showcase the vocal artistry of IM. Pérotin’s Viderunt omnes (1198) is considered one of the earliest surviving examples of four-part polyphony with intricate, interweaving vocal lines reflecting remarkable innovations and compositional genius. R. Murray Schafer’s Snowforms (1981) is based on various Inuit words for snow and features subtle improvisational sounds from the singers, beautifully evoking stillness and textures of a white, winter landscape. These virtuosic works appear alongside ancient carols and traditional songs from around the world, including modern arrangements by IM’s Artistic Director Anna Song.
The concert takes place at St. Philip Neri Church (2408 SE 16th Ave.) Sunday, December 21, 4 pm. Tickets ($26.50 and up, general admission; $16.30 ages 25 and under; $5.49 Arts For All) available at inmulieribus.org/2025-26-season. The concert will also be performed at St. Mary’s Cathedral in NW Saturday, December 20, 8 pm.
In Mulieribus December Concert
In Mulieribus (IM), Portland’s celebrated women’s vocal ensemble, invites audiences to step away from the holiday hustle and into the serene beauty of their annual December concert, In The Stillness. This cherished holiday tradition offers an oasis of calm on the darkest nights of the year.