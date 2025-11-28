Imago’s Mask Theatre Masterpiece ZooZoo hits the stage Friday, December 19-Sunday, January 4. With a trio of philosophical frogs, one dancing larva and a waddle of penguins playing musical chairs, this crowd-pleasing signature work is back just in time for the holidays. Bugeyes, hippos with insomnia, arrogant anteaters, introverted frogs, paradoxical polar bears, acrobatic worms, self-touting accordions and tricky penguins fill the stage with wonder, awe and humor.
The show has toured internationally since 2009 and now’s your chance to catch the family friendly (ages 4+) show before the critters are packed off to company storage until next year. The opening night performance takes place at 7 pm, with 13 subsequent shows throughout the run at 1:30 pm and 5 pm. Tickets ($37.50 adults, $19.50 ages 16 and younger, $29.50 ages 17-26 and 65+) available at imagotheatre.com/zoozoo_portland.html.
Imago’s ZooZoo
Imago’s Mask Theatre Masterpiece ZooZoo hits the stage Friday, December 19-Sunday, January 4. With a trio of philosophical frogs, one dancing larva and a waddle of penguins playing musical chairs, this crowd-pleasing signature work is back just in time for the holidays. Bugeyes, hippos with insomnia, arrogant anteaters, introverted frogs, paradoxical polar bears, acrobatic worms, self-touting accordions and tricky penguins fill the stage with wonder, awe and humor.