2026 Wedding Reservations Open

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) is the proud steward of more than 200 parks, gardens and other natural settings which can be reserved for weddings and/or receptions. The PP&R Customer Service Center will begin granting reservations for weddings scheduled for the 2026 calendar year Monday, January 5. In-person reservations will be prioritized that day, while requests received by phone, mail and online will be processed beginning Tuesday, January 6.
In keeping with past years, PP&R staff expects future brides- and grooms-to-be to line up outside the Customer Service Center (at the Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave., ground floor) in the wee hours of the morning of January 5. At 8 am, people waiting in line will be invited inside for light morning refreshments while workers begin processing wedding requests. For the second year, PP&R will be hosting local vendors offering services in support of weddings at the Portland Building, 8 am-12 pm.
While weddings may be scheduled at a picnic site, receptions cannot be scheduled in a wedding garden (only the ceremony portion). Weddings are not permitted at the Japanese Garden, Pittock Mansion and surrounding acres or Portland International Raceway. The 2026 PP&R wedding brochure (portland.gov/parks/documents/wedding-brochure-2026/download) provides a list of locations, fees, policies, insurance and more reservation information.
International Rose Test Garden (Shakespeare Garden). Photo by Crystal Genes Photography.