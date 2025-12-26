Winter Garden Preparations

Portland Nursery wants your gardens to remain healthy and happy during the cold season and they have some tips to keep in mind for the inevitable winter weather events that will come our way before spring returns.
Zone 8 potted plants should be moved to a cool location, like a garage, for the duration of the storm. Containers can also be moved close to your home, protecting them from cold winds. If containers can’t be moved, frost blankets are a great option. Drape the frost fabric over stakes or hoops and secure it to the ground with landscape pins or stones or by tucking it under the pots.
Frost blankets can also be used for borderline hardy plants like Hebe, Camelia and Star Jasmine—or recently installed, unestablished hardy plants like evergreen shrubs. The soil’s radiant heat will be caught underneath, adding about six degrees to the air around the plant—but only when properly installed. The frost blanket needs to go all the way to the ground. Leaving the base of the plant exposed—something called lollipoping—won’t cut it when it comes to keeping the frigid temps at bay. When temps rise again, frost blankets should be removed.
Mulch—a thick layer of wood chips, fir/hemlock bark or compost—can protect shallow roots from being damaged by freezing temps. Remember to keep the mulch away from the base of the plant.
In the event of ice and snow, staking recently planted trees can help them bear the weight of ice and snow. Accumulation can also bend or splay branches on some conifers like Arborvitae and Junipers. Spiraling twine (like a candy cane) around the length of the plant can help prevent this. Twine should be removed when danger of harsh weather passes.
Winter veggies like kale, chard, onions, garlic and shallots are fine if left uncovered. Broccoli and cabbages should be protected with row covers, frost blankets or cold frames. If temps dip into the teens for a prolonged period, lettuce should be harvested.
Watering helps roots remain durable while also protecting against desiccation. Be sure to check potted plants as well as the ones in the ground prior to a winter weather event.
Finally, if triage is needed, it’s best to address recent plantings before tending to your established garden friends.
Winter Garden Preparations
