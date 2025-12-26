Towing of Illegally Parked Lived-In Vehicles

In late November the City of Portland renewed enforcement of the City Code related to towing and disposal fees for illegally parked lived-in vehicles. Towing of these vehicles is under the authority of City Code 16.30.520 and ORS Chapter 819.
Standard tow fees will apply for anyone wanting to retrieve a lived-in vehicle towed by the City. Proof of ownership along with proof of insurance and proof of a valid driver’s license is required if the vehicle will be driven from the tow lot.
The tow fee for small and medium RVs, boats, tiny homes and passenger vehicles is $250. The fee for large RVs is $353.
If a vehicle is not claimed, the vehicle owner is liable to the City for all costs and expenses incurred in the towing, storage, administration and demolition of a hazardous or abandoned vehicle and its contents. Vehicles not retrieved by owners within 30 days that require disposal will also incur additional costs. These costs vary widely but could be significant—in the range of $2,000-$3,000 or more—depending on the vehicle’s size and materials. The last known registered owner of lived-in RVs and other vehicles can expect to receive invoices in the mail for all relevant tow and disposal fees.
