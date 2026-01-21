Sam Steiner’s You Stupid Darkness! is the fourth production in 21ten Theatre’s fourth season. The amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hern Books is an urgent play about the struggle for optimism and community amid the chaos of a world falling apart. It features actors Denise Hoey, Angie Tennant, Chris Brantley and Shane Ruyle and is directed by Patrick Nims.
In a cramped, crumbling office, four volunteers spend a few hours every Tuesday night on the phone telling strangers that everything is going to be ok. As the outside world disintegrates, they teeter on the edge of their own personal catastrophes. Their hopes and fears become entangled as they try, desperately, to connect with the callers and with each other.
The production runs Thursday, February 5-Sunday, March 1 with performances Thursday-Saturday 7:30 pm and Sunday 2 pm. Tickets ($33 general, $25 students/65+, $15 rush, $5 Arts for All) available at 21ten.org/you-stupid-darkness.
21ten Amateur Production
Sam Steiner’s You Stupid Darkness! is the fourth production in 21ten Theatre’s fourth season. The amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hern Books is an urgent play about the struggle for optimism and community amid the chaos of a world falling apart. It features actors Denise Hoey, Angie Tennant, Chris Brantley and Shane Ruyle and is directed by Patrick Nims.