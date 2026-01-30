Hospice For a Loved One

In our culture, people don’t like to think about the last chapter. We try to pretend it doesn’t happen, until someone we love nears the end of their life and makes us realize that it is inevitable and a part of life. As Benjamin Franklin said, the only things that are certain are death and taxes.
Hospice can be an excellent option when there is no hope of treatments working or the patient prefers to not continue receiving treatment.
What is hospice? Hospice care focuses on pain management and supporting the terminally ill and their families, typically in the patient’s home. Hospice teams coordinate care for patients expected to live six months or less, and accept that death will occur. They don’t try to hasten death, but instead provide comfort and support.
Why would one choose hospice for themselves? Someone may choose hospice to prioritize quality of life over curative treatment when their illness is serious and no longer curable. Key reasons include receiving pain and symptom management; benefiting from a supportive, interdisciplinary team (doctors, nurses, social workers, etc.); and being able to live out their final months comfortably in their own home or preferred setting with their loved ones.
How long can someone stay on hospice? There is no set limit on how long someone can stay on hospice, though it is initially based on a prognosis of six months or less. After the initial six months, a hospice doctor must recertify that the patient is still terminally ill, which can happen indefinitely if the medical condition persists. Patients can also be discharged from hospice if their condition improves, they outlive their prognosis or they choose to opt out.
What should the patient expect? According to hospicefoundation.org, the hospice team develops a comprehensive, personalized plan for end-of-life care. The plan is designed to meet the patient’s immediate medical, physical, spiritual and psychosocial needs; anticipate future care requirements; and assess the needs of the patient’s caregivers.
Instructions are provided by the hospice nurse so family caregivers understand how to provide care and administer/monitor medications properly and safely.
What should the family expect? According to uplifthospice.com, caring for a terminally ill loved one can be physically and emotionally demanding. Hospice care offers respite services, allowing family caregivers to take much-needed breaks. Additionally, hospice care teams offer caregiver support, including counseling, education and assistance with daily caregiving tasks, further alleviating the burden on family caregivers.
What services are provided? According to aarp.org, a multi-disciplinary hospice team works together to care for the patient’s medical, psychological and spiritual support. Team members can include the patient’s personal physician, the hospice medical director, nurses and aids, along with social workers, clergy and trained volunteers. Hospice care includes support for family members both before and after the patient’s death, such as bereavement counseling and respite care for caregivers.
How can someone sign up for hospice? To sign up for hospice, a person can either ask their doctor for a referral or contact a hospice provider directly to begin the process. A hospice provider will then contact the patient’s doctor to confirm if hospice care is appropriate and will guide the patient and their family through the next steps, including assessing eligibility.
How can you help the hospice team and be an advocate for your loved one? According to trihealth.com, you should educate yourself about your patient’s medical condition and diagnosis, be present during exams and appointments, ask questions of medical staff and caregivers, don’t give up until you get the answers you need to make sure your loved one gets the best care possible and ask for clarification on anything you don’t understand.
My experience comes from using hospice and being a hospice volunteer. When my dad was near the end he went into hospice and having the help of the staff, especially the nurses, was extremely reassuring and helpful. They are very caring and empathetic people. He was able to receive pain medication and spend his final days surrounded by family.
I recently joined a hospice team as a trained volunteer. My goal is to provide companionship, comfort and help wherever I am needed. I have found it very rewarding, and seeing a smile on my patient’s face makes it all worth it.
